How much alcohol is too much? Dr. Narula reports on new study
An estimated one in five deaths of people ages 20 to 49 were attributable to excessive alcohol use in the United States, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open. CNN medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula reports.
02:50 - Source: CNN
