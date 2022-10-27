Brain scans can now reveal what your dog is staring at. It's not always you
Researchers at Emory University have figured out how to get dogs to lay still in fMRI machines for 30 minutes at a time without restraint, all so they can figure out the answers to questions like, "Does my dog love me?" This latest study looks at the two key ways a dog's eye differs from that of a human, and how a wider perspective might affect their behavior.
