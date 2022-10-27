dog behavior dogs eyes scan 1
Brain scans can now reveal what your dog is staring at. ﻿It's not always you
﻿﻿Researchers at Emory University have figured out how to get dogs to lay still in fMRI machines for 30 minutes at a time without restraint, all so they can figure out the answers to questions like, "Does my dog love me?" This latest study looks at the two key ways a dog's eye differs from that of a human, and how a wider perspective might affect their behavior.
03:04 - Source: CNN
