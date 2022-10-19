New 'heartbreaking' study reveals racial disparities in neonatal deaths
Research has found Black babies are about twice as likely to die than White babies before their first birthday. Now, a new study suggests that that disparity is even larger when babies are conceived by in vitro fertilization or other forms of assisted reproductive technology. CNN health reporter Jacqueline Howard has more.
