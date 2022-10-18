Jacqueline Howard
CNN reporter on cancer study: 'This really hits close to home for me'
New Day
CNN health reporter Jacqueline Howard explains a new study, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, that found an increased risk of uterine cancer among women who reported frequent use of hair-straightening products.
02:52
Your Health 16 videos
Long Covid may affect up to a third of Covid-19 patients, including Chimére Smith.
Experts: Up to one-third of Covid-19 cases become 'long Covid'
05:13
closeup of a young caucasian doctor man with a pink ribbon for the breast cancer awareness pinned in the flap of his white coat; Shutterstock ID 724387357; Job: CNN Digital
Report: Black women more likely to die from breast cancer
01:57
Gupta ride along
CNN rides along with mental health crisis response team
04:50
gupta cancer report 2p nr
Cancer death rates in the US are falling steadily. Here's why
02:32
allan sills nfl review tua tagovailoa concussion gupta cond vpx_00002930.png
NFL chief doctor says 'we will get this right' in Tua investigation
07:47
Thumbnail Mercury Explainer 02
This ingredient found in some beauty products can enter the bloodstream, the brain and breastmilk
03:21
chris hemsworth fitness app centr 1
CNN tried Chris Hemsworth's workout app. But will it help us look like Thor?
04:09
vitamins STOCK
Taking a daily multivitamin may slow cognitive aging in older adults
03:40
statin vpx
Hear from a cardiologist why you shouldn't fear taking statins
02:12
Crystal Tucker and Kelly Brumley correct care still 2
Former employees talk about dangerous medical care in jails, prisons
03:25
Medical aid in dying couple
Family pays thousands for man's medical aid in dying after law bans federal insurance coverage
02:17
video thumbnail sanjay gupta hearing aids 2
FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids, impacting millions
02:50
cdc official
Single polio case in New York may be 'very, very tip of the iceberg,' CDC official says
02:16
Ashton Kutcher arrives at the premiere of "Vengeance," Monday, July 25, 2022, at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
What is the rare disease that left Ashton Kutcher unable to hear, see and walk?
01:40
video thumbnail gupta monkeypox 2
CNN goes inside clinic treating monkeypox as it grows
05:32
