Cancer death rates in the US are falling steadily. Here's why

More people are surviving cancer than ever before in the US, according to a new report from the American Association for Cancer Research. CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains.

02:32 - Source: CNN
Cancer death rates in the US are falling steadily. Here's why
