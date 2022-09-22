Cancer death rates in the US are falling steadily. Here's why
Centr
Now playing
04:09
CNN tried Chris Hemsworth's workout app. But will it help us look like Thor?
Adobe Stock
Now playing
03:40
Taking a daily multivitamin may slow cognitive aging in older adults
CNN
Now playing
02:12
Hear from a cardiologist why you shouldn't fear taking statins
Now playing
03:25
Former employees talk about dangerous medical care in jails, prisons
Now playing
02:17
Family pays thousands for man's medical aid in dying after law bans federal insurance coverage
Now playing
02:50
FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids, impacting millions
Now playing
02:16
Single polio case in New York may be 'very, very tip of the iceberg,' CDC official says
Ashton Kutcher arrives at the premiere of "Vengeance," Monday, July 25, 2022, at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Now playing
01:40
What is the rare disease that left Ashton Kutcher unable to hear, see and walk?
Now playing
05:32
CNN goes inside clinic treating monkeypox as it grows
Now playing
04:01
Monkeypox concern level is a 10 out of 10, HHS secretary says
Now playing
01:52
'Damaging and stigmatizing': NYC Health Commissioner on past discriminatory messaging around viruses
A woman sits by the fountains in Trafalgar Square, central London, as Britons are set to experience the hottest UK day on record as temperatures are predicted to hit 40C. Picture date: Tuesday July 19, 2022. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images
Now playing
01:30
CNN reporter shares 5 tips to stay cool in extreme temperatures
CNN
Now playing
04:19
Texas woman speaks out after being forced to carry her dead fetus for 2 weeks
coronavirus variante ba.5 ola contagiosa salud eeuu dusa pkg roa_00004230.png