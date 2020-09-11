Video Ad Feedback
Surgeon allows patients to pay by volunteering
Dr. Demetrio Aguila allows patients to pay for surgery by volunteering at a charitable organization to avoid medical debt.
Champions for Change 18 videos
Wolf Blitzer goes on journey after learning his grandparents were murdered at death camp
'Extraordinary': Gupta amazed by biologist's 'ghost' heart
Meet the pastor who's curbing Oakland's homicides through anti-gun violence work
Rashid Johnson makes the elite art world more inclusive
How a custom designed home for an injured vet allowed him to give back to others
Anderson Cooper profiles a retired Navy SEAL working to ensure mistakes made in Afghanistan are not repeated
A trio of Ukrainian siblings are using their home and resources to help refugees escape their war-torn country and resettle in the US
NFL player, Dion Dawkins, is a champion for some of Buffalo's most impoverished neighborhoods
The Black Legacy Project is using music to spark collaboration and bring communities together in harmony
The judge who coaches girls to run full speed on the track and in life
After losing their son to fentanyl, Ed and Mary Ternan are on a mission to stop counterfeit prescription pills
Meet an attorney fighting for the most desperate inmates on death row
CNN anchors on uncommon approaches to their lives and careers
Why rule breakers rule
Revealing your biggest fears
Brianna Keilar has learned a lot about pain
Sanjay Gupta reveals stories from Somalia that changed his life
