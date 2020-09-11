champions for change surgery volunteer
Video Ad Feedback
Surgeon allows patients to pay by volunteering
Dr. Demetrio Aguila allows patients to pay for surgery by volunteering at a charitable organization to avoid medical debt.
03:28 - Source: CNN
Champions for Change 18 videos
champions for change surgery volunteer
Video Ad Feedback
Surgeon allows patients to pay by volunteering
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Digital Wolf 05
Video Ad Feedback
Wolf Blitzer goes on journey after learning his grandparents were murdered at death camp
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Gupta Taylor_00005002.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Extraordinary': Gupta amazed by biologist's 'ghost' heart
04:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Sciutto McBride _00002915.png
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the pastor who's curbing Oakland's homicides through anti-gun violence work
04:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Lemon Johnson_00040309.png
Video Ad Feedback
Rashid Johnson makes the elite art world more inclusive
04:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Tapper Kisielewski _00033908.png
Video Ad Feedback
How a custom designed home for an injured vet allowed him to give back to others
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Cooper Hatch_00015313.png
Video Ad Feedback
Anderson Cooper profiles a retired Navy SEAL working to ensure mistakes made in Afghanistan are not repeated
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Burnett Velychko_00033226.png
Video Ad Feedback
A trio of Ukrainian siblings are using their home and resources to help refugees escape their war-torn country and resettle in the US
04:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Blitzer Dawkins_00032202.png
Video Ad Feedback
NFL player, Dion Dawkins, is a champion for some of Buffalo's most impoverished neighborhoods
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Blackwell Mack Carl _00032114.png
Video Ad Feedback
The Black Legacy Project is using music to spark collaboration and bring communities together in harmony
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Cabrera Bell _00000825.png
Video Ad Feedback
The judge who coaches girls to run full speed on the track and in life
04:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Bolduan Ternan SHORT_00041618.png
Video Ad Feedback
After losing their son to fentanyl, Ed and Mary Ternan are on a mission to stop counterfeit prescription pills
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Harlow Bright SHORT_00042616.png
Video Ad Feedback
Meet an attorney fighting for the most desperate inmates on death row
04:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
champions uncommon way collage
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchors on uncommon approaches to their lives and careers
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anderson cooper champions for change serious
Video Ad Feedback
Why rule breakers rule
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 champs cnn anchors
Video Ad Feedback
Revealing your biggest fears
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
keilar cfc 2020 screen
Video Ad Feedback
Brianna Keilar has learned a lot about pain
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta cfc 2020 screen
Video Ad Feedback
Sanjay Gupta reveals stories from Somalia that changed his life
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN