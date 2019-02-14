Study: Artificial sweeteners linked to higher stroke risk (2019)
More bad news for diet soda lovers: Drinking two or more of any kind of artificially sweetened drinks a day is linked to an increased risk of clot-based strokes, heart attacks and early death in women over 50, according to a 2019 study by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports.
01:33 - Source: CNN
