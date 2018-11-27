Video Ad Feedback
Dirty Water: Danger from the Tap
It's not just Flint. Bad water is more widespread than you think. Aging infrastructure is leaving thousands of rural communities vulnerable to contamination with no fix in sight. CNN travels to two of them.
28:54 - Source: CNN
