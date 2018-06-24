Breaking News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Journalist Anderson Cooper appears on stage during the Turner Upfront 2016 show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)
    Anderson Cooper on brother's death: I still ask why

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper says that he still asks himself "why?" when he thinks about his brother's death by suicide. Cooper will host the CNN Special Report, "Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis," Sunday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET. If you or someone you know needs help, call the national suicide hotline: 1-800-273-TALK.
Source: CNN

