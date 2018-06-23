After losing son to suicide, she considered it too
Jane Clementi, whose son took his own life after being bullied for his sexual orientation, describes the devastation she felt in the wake of his death and how she overcame it. CNN's Anderson Cooper moderates a town hall on America's suicide crisis.
