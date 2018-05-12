Breaking News

    Families speak after loss of frozen embryos

Patients of a fertility clinic lost at least 4,000 eggs and embryos because of a system malfunction. Many of them had gone through grueling fertility treatments so they could freeze eggs and embryos, which they stored at University Hospitals in Cleveland. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
