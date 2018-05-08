David Goodall dies at 104

Breaking News

BASEL, SWITZERLAND - MAY 08: Australian scientist and academic David Goodall (R), who is 104 years old, speaks with Swiss doctor Christian Weber at the hotel where Goodall is staying two days before his planned assisted suicide on May 8, 2018 in Basel, Switzerland. Goodall said he made the decision because he had no other choice, as Australia does not allow assisted suicide. Goodall is being assisted by Exit International and plans to end his life on May 10. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
David Goodall has ended his own life at the age of 104. The respected scientist flew from his home in Australia to a euthanasia clinic in Basel, Switzerland. In his only one-on-one television interview, he explained his decision to CNN. Melissa Bell reports
Source: CNN

