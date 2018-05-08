David Goodall dies at 104

David Goodall has ended his own life at the age of 104. The respected scientist flew from his home in Australia to a euthanasia clinic in Basel, Switzerland. In his only one-on-one television interview, he explained his decision to CNN. Melissa Bell reports
