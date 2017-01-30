Beans are high in protein, which you need for healthy hair.
What to eat for healthier hair
What you eat can affect the texture and even color of your hair. Nutritionist Lisa Drayer shares her tips for healthy hair.
Food As Fuel 19 videos
What to eat for healthier hair
Red pepper flakes contain capsaicin, which can help suppress your appetite.
These foods curb your appetite
Snacking on bananas, pineapple, and oranges before bed may help you sleep better.
Snack on these for better sleep
Swapping vegetables for chips will save fat and calories.
It's easy to overdo even healthy treats
The surprising health benefits of pumpkin
A cup of brewed black coffee has only five calories, while a nonfat cappuccino has 60.
Better-for-you versions of your favorite treats
Lighter-colored drinks like white wine contain less toxic byproducts that prolong and worsen hangovers.
Foods that fight hangovers
Grapefruit is a good source of vitamin C, which may help reduce the severity of a cold.
Recover from a cold faster with the right foods
Wild blueberries contain more antioxidants than conventionally grown berries.
Go 'wild' with these nutritionist picks
Kale contains more calcium than milk per calorie.
Calcium without the dairy
Oranges contain vitamin C, which fights premature aging.
Eat your way to better skin
Raisins provide a quick boost of energy.
Foods to grab during a workout
Carrots help clean your teeth.
Snacks for healthy teeth
Lentils are packed with iron.
Pump iron into your diet without meat
Nutritionists recommending consuming lean protein after exercise.
Eat these foods after working out
Eggs are a good choice for fueling up before a morning workout, according to nutritionists.
How to fuel up before working out
Strawberries may contain pesticide residue even after being washed.
Which fruits you should buy organic
Fight your PM energy crash with these snacks
Foods that are high in Vitamin C like blueberries may help relieve stress.
Stressed out? These foods can help
