Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Introducing 'Sandy's Story'
Sanjay Gupta, M.D.
For nearly three years CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta followed Alzheimer's patient Sandy Halperin's brave struggle against dementia.
Sandy's story: Fighting Alzheimer's 7 videos
Toll of Alzheimer's Caregiving: Sandy's Story Part 2
Toll of Alzheimer's Caregiving: Sandy's Story Part 2
03:20
Preserve memories despite Alzheimer's: Sandy's Story
Preserve memories despite Alzheimer's: Sandy's Story
03:00
Driving with Alzheimer's: Sandy's Story
Driving with Alzheimer's: Sandy's Story
03:05
Sandy's Story-Fighting for others helped his Alzheimer's
Sandy's Story-Fighting for others helped his Alzheimer's
03:35
Sandy's Story: a family's end of life struggles
Sandy's Story: a family's end of life struggles
03:54
A dream comes true despite Alzheimer's: Sandy's Story
A dream comes true despite Alzheimer's: Sandy's Story
04:18
