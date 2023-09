The evolution of anti-smoking campaigns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently published a new series of anti-smoking ads for its " Tips From Former Smokers " campaign. The graphic ads focus on people who have smoking-related illnesses, such as vision loss and colorectal cancer, and highlight the benefits of quitting for smokers' loved ones.One of this year's participants, Julia, smoked for more than 20 years before developing colon cancer at age 49. After surgery and months of chemotherapy, she needed an ostomy bag taped to a hole in her abdomen to collect waste."These former smokers are helping save tens of thousands of lives by sharing their powerful stories of how smoking has affected them," CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden said in a press release.Since it began in 2012, the "Tips From Former Smokers " campaign has had a strong impact, prompting millions of smokers to try to quit, the CDC says. But this campaign is just the latest in a long line of anti-smoking campaigns; the first appeared in the late 1960s.