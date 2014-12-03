olive oil bread table
Study: This diet could lengthen life
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks about a study that found eating a Mediterranean diet may help people live longer.
02:37 - Source: CNN
Study: This diet could lengthen life
02:37
newday five things 12.3.14_00001917.jpg
Michael Brown's stepfather investigated
01:20
newday cosby accusers meet_00003318.jpg
Cosby accusers meet for the first time
01:28
newday beary warnock intvw_00000210.jpg
Obama, Holder talk Ferguson
03:38
newday five things 12.2.14_00001322.jpg
Obama pledges tighter controls on police
01:09
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - OCTOBER 13: Former Massachusetts Gov. and GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney makes his way through supporters of Iowa Republican State Senator and U.S. Senate candidate Joni Ernst on October 11, 2014 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Ernst and Romney met with around 300 supporters at the event, one of many in the final weeks of Ernst's campaign for a U.S. Senate seat. U.S. Representative Bruce Braley (D-IA) and Ernst are virtually tied in polling to replace the seat occupied by retiring U.S. Senator Tom Harkin (D-IA). (Photo by David Greedy/Getty Images)
CNN poll: 2016 GOP surprise?
02:44
Newday Ferguson protests Holder_00010216.jpg
St. Louis Rams: We did not apologize
02:15
tsr dnt harlow heather abbott boston marathon bombing survivor amuptee_00000902.jpg
Toddler's story will melt your heart
05:31
Lowe's employees fix wheelchair good stuff newday _00005022.jpg
See how these Lowe's workers helped vet
01:24
newday men jump in water for trapped man
Men jump in water for trapped man
01:00
newday vo teen pulls cop from burning car
Cop car bursts into flames, then ...
01:00
A protester holds her hands up in front of police in Ferguson, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 25.
Ferguson-inspired protests go national
01:58
NewDay Inside Politics: The Romney's San Diego holiday_00001911.jpg
Holiday with grandkids takes toll on Mitt
00:40
newday bts janay rice today show jemele hill_00020822.jpg
Ray Rice's wife speaks out
03:20
newday five things 12.1.14_00000518.jpg
Obama and leaders discuss Ferguson
01:10
U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) meets with (L-R) Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chair Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and other members of Congress to discuss foreign policy in the Cabinet Room at the White House July 31, 2014 in Washington, DC. Obama met with the bicameral and bipartisan group before the Senate and House of Representatives recessed today for their 5-week summer break. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Possible government shutdown looming
02:06
newday field cleveland police sue_00012725.jpg
Cops sue Cleveland over 2012 shooting
01:42
newday gray thanksgiving travel delays_00001722.jpg
Thanksgiving travelers face major delays
01:11
gop staffer disses obama girls sasha malia
GOP staffer disses Obama girls
02:57
janay rice
Janay Rice discusses elevator fight
01:14
newday dnt feyerick black friday frenzy_00000504.jpg
Shoppers brawl over Black Friday deals
01:53
newday five things 11.28.14_00001128.jpg
Black Friday is here
01:10
newday damon Pope Francis visits Turkey
Pope Francis visits Turkey
01:20
newday candiotti new cosby accuser_00002827.jpg
Another Cosby accuser comes forward
04:44
newday five things 11.27.14_00001418.jpg
British diplomat killed in Afghanistan
01:08
At least 5 people were killed and 35 people were wounded in car bomb explosion targeting UK embassy convoy in Kabul on November 27.
Briton killed in Afghanistan attack
01:15
newday weather thanksgiving _00012214.jpg
Major storm hampering Thanksgiving travel
01:14
A protester holds her hands up in front of police in Ferguson, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 25.
44 arrests overnight in Ferguson
03:03
newday dnt cabrera ferguson prosecutor _00000201.jpg
Ferguson prosecutor faces backlash
02:10
newday bts darren wilson friend _00014618.jpg
Wilson supporter relieved by decision
02:11
newday bts intv ferguson brown crenshaw witness reacts_00000829.jpg
Witness: Prosecutor put words in my mouth
03:25
newday five things 11.25.14_00001008.jpg
Protests in Ferguson
01:11
newday cuomo ferguson_00004601.jpg
Mayor: People don't deserve violence
03:37
newday cuomo ferguson_00004105.jpg
After verdict, Ferguson on fire
02:58
newday dnt cabrera darren wilson side of the story_00003312.jpg
Officer Wilson's side of the story
01:54
Snow covers a street in Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday, November 19.
Major storm to snarl Thanksgiving travel
01:30
A man walks past a makeshift memorial on November 23, 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, where a white Ferguson police officer who shot and killed 18-year-old black teenager Michael Brown. Brown's killing inflamed racial tensions in mostly black St Louis suburb of 21,000 with an overwhelmingly white police force and town government. Rising tensions in the predominantly African American community have seen US President Barack Obama call for calm, Missouri's governor declare a state of emergency and the FBI deploy an extra 100 personnel. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
Ferguson awaits grand jury's decision
01:59
newday cosby accuser kristina ruehli_00034415.jpg
Cosby accuser: I had 2 drinks, went blank
06:28
newday field buffalo flood warning _00002107.jpg
Buffalo on flood warning after snow
02:02
ferguson in flux
Ferguson in flux
02:23
newday camerota brother of cosby accuser_00031322.jpg
Brother of Cosby accuser speaks out
03:28
newday dnt cabrera dreamer denver immigration_00001413.jpg
'DREAMer' reacts to Obama announcement
02:27
newday five things 11.21.14_00000904.jpg
Executive order overhauls immigration
01:13
newday camerota cosby accuser waitress_00005423.jpg
Another Cosby accuser speaks out
02:20
