Video Ad Feedback
What is bipolar disorder?
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains bipolar disorder and why the condition is so difficult to identify and treat.
02:12 - Source: CNN
Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Your Health 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
What is bipolar disorder?
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Intermittent fasting may help you live longer
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Music opens a 'back door' to the brain
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
WHO: People can get addicted to video games
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How your smartphone affects your sleep
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN Explains: Cholesterol
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Health risks to power plant regulation rollback
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What you need to know about public pools
01:41
Now playing- Source: HLN
Video Ad Feedback
Worries linger after EPA changes coal ash rules
06:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These foods aren't as healthy as you think
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Does laughing make you healthier?
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is your body on weed
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Don't believe this about the flu
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How to break bad habits -- and form new ones
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Men: Your sperm clock is ticking
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN