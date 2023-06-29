Watermelon Salad
Mediterranean chef﻿ reveals a favorite summertime snack
New York Times bestselling author and chef Suzy Karadsheh uses one of her favorite childhood snacks as inspiration for a fresh summer salad she says is the perfect combination of flavors. See the full recipe here
