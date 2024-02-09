Video Ad Feedback
Legendary British Vogue editor steps down
Magazine editor, Edward Enninful, made history as both the first male and first black editor-in-chief of British vogue. Washington Post senior critic-at-large, Robin Givhan, joins CNN's Zain Asher to discuss.
