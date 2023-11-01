NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto at Marquee on October 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Video Ad Feedback
See Heidi Klum's entrance to her annual Halloween bash
The queen of celebrity Halloween, Heidi Klum, made an entrance at her annual party in a peacock costume. The German model was accompanied by a group of acrobats dressed as her plume of feathers.
01:06 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto at Marquee on October 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Video Ad Feedback
See Heidi Klum's entrance to her annual Halloween bash
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Gui Haichao
Video Ad Feedback
See university professor who became China's first civilian astronaut land back on Earth
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brain nap video
Video Ad Feedback
Taking more naps could change your brain size
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pumpkin disposal thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Halloween pumpkins are an environmental nightmare. Here's an earth-friendly guide for throwing them away
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hakeem oluseyi newsnight
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why dinosaurs died when crocodiles survived
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ouija history 1
Video Ad Feedback
'GET OUT': Hear the terrifying words some visitors hear at the US's only ouija board museum
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Matthew Perry
Video Ad Feedback
'Friends' star, Matthew Perry, dead at 54
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kangaroo Dog Fight 2
Video Ad Feedback
See martial arts instructor face off with 'jacked' kangaroo
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bear breaks into home and takes lasagna, affil video
Video Ad Feedback
Woman got a notification about a bear in her home. See what happened next
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Carlos Pena property
Video Ad Feedback
A SWAT raid caused $60,000 in damages. This innocent man has to pay the price
03:20