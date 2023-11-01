Video Ad Feedback
See Heidi Klum's entrance to her annual Halloween bash
The queen of celebrity Halloween, Heidi Klum, made an entrance at her annual party in a peacock costume. The German model was accompanied by a group of acrobats dressed as her plume of feathers.
01:06 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See Heidi Klum's entrance to her annual Halloween bash
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See university professor who became China's first civilian astronaut land back on Earth
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taking more naps could change your brain size
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Halloween pumpkins are an environmental nightmare. Here's an earth-friendly guide for throwing them away
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why dinosaurs died when crocodiles survived
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'GET OUT': Hear the terrifying words some visitors hear at the US's only ouija board museum
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Friends' star, Matthew Perry, dead at 54
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See martial arts instructor face off with 'jacked' kangaroo
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman got a notification about a bear in her home. See what happened next
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A SWAT raid caused $60,000 in damages. This innocent man has to pay the price
03:20