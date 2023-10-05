Video Ad Feedback
How often should you really wash your clothes?
Washing your clothes less might actually be better for the planet and could save you money. See which factors a fashion expert considers before doing laundry.
03:02 - Source: CNN
CNN Style Fashion 64 videos
Video Ad Feedback
How often should you really wash your clothes?
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Jane Fonda sparked a fitness revolution
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
An exclusive look behind the scenes of a star-studded fashion film
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Milan's timeless fashion icons on style
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A short history of the fashion show
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donatella Versace: A fashion icon ft. Lady Gaga
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
5 ways you can change your fashion habits to help the planet
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Remember when Cher's outfit stole the show at the Oscars?
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Princess Diana's life in fashion
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Remember when Madonna's cone bra made its debut?
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Inside the mind of Jonathan Anderson, fashion's creative polymath
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These viral moments reshaped the fashion industry
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kim Kardashian West's style evolution
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback