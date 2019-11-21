Video Ad Feedback
Remember when Mister Rogers changed into his cardigan?
In over 895 episodes of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," Fred Rogers would don his cardigan during the opening scene. He wore a variety of different colors, but red became his trademark.
02:42 - Source: CNN
CNN Style Fashion 63 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Remember when Mister Rogers changed into his cardigan?
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Jane Fonda sparked a fitness revolution
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
An exclusive look behind the scenes of a star-studded fashion film
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Milan's timeless fashion icons on style
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A short history of the fashion show
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donatella Versace: A fashion icon ft. Lady Gaga
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
5 ways you can change your fashion habits to help the planet
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Remember when Cher's outfit stole the show at the Oscars?
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Princess Diana's life in fashion
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN