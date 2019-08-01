single seam dress ms FIT halston
Meet America's first superstar fashion designer
From popularizing the shirtdress to creating an outfit from a single piece of fabric, Halston's fashion legacy endures. CNN Films' "Halston" airs Sunday, August 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Meet America's first superstar fashion designer
