Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US actress Meghan Markle (C) walks down the aisle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US actress Meghan Markle (C) walks down the aisle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Meghan's Givenchy bridal dress: Expert opinion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Meghan's Givenchy bridal dress: Expert opinion

Fashion expert Caryn Franklin and London-based fashion designer Sadie Clayton discuss Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress.
Source: CNN

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (16 Videos)

See More

Meghan's Givenchy bridal dress: Expert opinion

Fashion expert Caryn Franklin and London-based fashion designer Sadie Clayton discuss Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress.
Source: CNN