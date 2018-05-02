Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The procession to a mass wedding ceremony in Lisbon.
The procession to a mass wedding ceremony in Lisbon.

    JUST WATCHED

    The surprising history of the white wedding dress

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The surprising history of the white wedding dress

White wedding dresses may be the norm across Western societies today, but this tradition is still relatively new.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The surprising history of the white wedding dress

White wedding dresses may be the norm across Western societies today, but this tradition is still relatively new.
Source: CNN