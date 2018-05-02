The procession to a mass wedding ceremony in Lisbon.
Video Ad Feedback
The surprising history of the white wedding dress
White wedding dresses may be the norm across Western societies today, but this tradition is still relatively new.
01:42 - Source: CNN
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 16 videos
The procession to a mass wedding ceremony in Lisbon.
Video Ad Feedback
The surprising history of the white wedding dress
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Meghan hug Windsor
Video Ad Feedback
14-year-old explains why she hugged Meghan
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex tend to their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Meghan reveals fire broke out in baby's nursery during Africa trip
01:54
Now playing
- Source: HLN
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 02: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception on October 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Foster: Harry and Meghan's new baby's name a nod to the Queen
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge reacts to a question from the media as he leaves after a visit to School21 following its re-opening after the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in east London on March 11, 2021. - The visit coincides with the roll-out of Mentally Healthy Schools resources for secondary schools and how this is helping put mental health at the heart of their schools curriculum. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / various sources / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Prince William speaks out after Harry and Meghan's interview
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Labour Party Shadow Home Sedretary Diane Abbott walks through the Central Lobby back to the House of Commons after the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on October 14, 2019 in London, England. The Queen's speech is expected to announce plans to end the free movement of EU citizens to the UK after Brexit, new laws on crime, health and the environment. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
UK's 1st Black female MP reacts to Prince William's claim that royal family is not racist
05:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Labour Party Shadow Home Sedretary Diane Abbott walks through the Central Lobby back to the House of Commons after the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on October 14, 2019 in London, England. The Queen's speech is expected to announce plans to end the free movement of EU citizens to the UK after Brexit, new laws on crime, health and the environment. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Royal family responds to Harry and Meghan interview
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets children as she attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 09, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Prince Harry says he grew up unaware of unconscious bias
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry oprah interview
Video Ad Feedback
Prince Harry says the Queen was not allowed to meet him last year