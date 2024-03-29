Video Ad Feedback
Look back on the life and legacy of Louis Gossett Jr.
Louis Gossett Jr., a star of film and television who won an Academy Award for his performance in "An Officer and a Gentleman," has died at age 87, according to a statement from his family.
Source: CNN
