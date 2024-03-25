Video Ad Feedback
Students launch campaign to get Kevin Bacon to go to their prom. See his reaction
Students at Utah's Payson High School, where the iconic movie "Footloose" was filmed, react to Kevin Bacon saying he will go to their final prom after launching a campaign to get the actor to attend the event. The school is set to relocate at the end of the school year.
00:35 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Students launch campaign to get Kevin Bacon to go to their prom. See his reaction
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch 200 waiters race in the streets of Paris, trays in hand
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A total solar eclipse will darken skies across the US. Here's how to watch
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Disobedient dog in a swimming pool becomes internet star
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Baby's underwhelming reaction to first birthday goes viral
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Expectant mom's 'gender disappointment' goes viral
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man reunited with $3M slippers stolen over 20 years ago. See the moment
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm a little bit afraid:' Tennis star deals with swarm of bees during match
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures authorities removing 750-pound alligator from home
01:54
Now playing- Source: wkbw
Video Ad Feedback
'Katespiracies' rise following doctored photo of the Princess of Wales
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Charles Barkley's reaction to Kenan Thompson's impression of him
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See surprising trick used to raise adorable baby fox
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cow crashes wedding with perfectly timed mooing
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shootout on Florida highway caught on video
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NYT: Insurance premiums skyrocket as technology in cars tattles on drivers
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment rocket explodes after launch
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN