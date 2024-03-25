Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the raids on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had "executed law enforcement actions." CNN has reached out to Diddy's representatives for comment.
01:37 - Source: CNN
