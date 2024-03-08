Video Ad Feedback
You've seen him on 'Law & Order' for 18 seasons and now he's quitting the show. Hear why
Actor Sam Waterston, who played DA Jack McCoy in the TV series Law & Order, joins CNN's Chris Wallace to discuss his role in the show and why he decided to leave after 18 seasons and 400 episodes. Watch the full episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," streaming March 8 on Max.
01:39 - Source: CNN
