Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Kimmel pokes fun at Tapper's texting habits. See his response
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tire falls off plane immediately after takeoff
00:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
You've seen him on 'Law & Order' for 18 seasons and now he's quitting the show. Hear why
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how reporter handles bird repeatedly pecking her head
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This crazy-looking plane might let us travel cross-country in half the time
04:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Whale that vanished from Atlantic spotted again after 200+ years
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Deep sea fishing outing interrupted by shark feeding frenzy
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See tumbleweeds inundate Utah neighborhood
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Escaped horses run wild down Cleveland highway
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
1000-mile dog sledding race underway in Alaska
03:35
Now playing- Source: KTUU
Video Ad Feedback
See how Billy Joel returned to the world of music videos with AI
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See bear crawling out of house vent
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Caitlin Clark says she wants to 'soak in the moment' after setting record
00:38
Now playing- Source: KGAN
Video Ad Feedback
12-year-old seen riding in the trunk of a moving car. His mom explains why he was there
01:27
Now playing- Source: WSB
Video Ad Feedback
Sidner asks Wayne Newton which Rat Pack member partied hardest. Hear his reply
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Famed show never received an Emmy. Hear why actor doesn't want one now
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN