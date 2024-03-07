Video Ad Feedback
See 'Rust' armorer's reaction to guilty verdict
A jury found Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the "Rust" film armorer, guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Juror Alberto Sanchez explained in an interview with CNN affiliate KOAT how the jury came to its verdict.
