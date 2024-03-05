Video Ad Feedback
Deep sea fishing outing interrupted by shark feeding frenzy
"This is insane!" Shark frenzy ends in an attack on an unlikely target. CNN's Jeanne Moos talks to Jamie Glasner with Fin & Fly Fishing Charters about the viral moment.
01:37 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Deep sea fishing outing interrupted by shark feeding frenzy
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Mini Betty White': Toddler's throwback hairstyle goes viral
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bride in labor says 'I do' between contractions
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man goes viral for trying to explain golf to a female golf pro
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dad's freshly shaved face sends kids into a tailspin in viral video
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I can never unsee this!': Olympian temporarily banned after donning mankini
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Zoo pulls 70 coins out of alligator's stomach
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Skier records moose chasing him down ski slope
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Headbanging horse goes viral for its love of metal music
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Toddler goes on adorable swearing spree in viral video
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I was going to have to tell eventually': Best man confesses at brother's wedding
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hosts lose it when reporter accidentally slaps herself on live TV
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Marriage proposal video goes hilariously wrong thanks to wandering raccoon
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dog's owner risks her life trying to prevent dognapping
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tennis legend laughs off struggle to fit into expensive skirt
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN