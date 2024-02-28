richard lewis 2017 intv screengrab vpx
Richard Lewis speaks on how sobriety impacted his comedy (2017)
Comedian and actor Richard Lewis, whose self-deprecating humor and acerbic wit in shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Anything but Love" entertained audiences for decades, has died, according to his publicist Jeff Abraham. He was 76. Brooke Baldwin spoke to Lewis about his unique sense of humor in this 2017 interview.
People We've Lost 16 videos
Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies
Tom Smothers of the Smothers Brothers has died at 86
Everything we know about death of 'Parasite' actor
Inside TV producer Norman Lear's iconic life
See what Sandra Day O'Connor thought of her reputation on the court
Look back at the defining moments of Henry Kissinger's career
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dead at 96
Suzanne Somers was more than just the star of 'Three's Company'
Watch Matthew Perry guest host for Piers Morgan in 2013
A look back on Sen. Dianne Feinstein's legacy
Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter,' dead at 82
A look back at Bob Barker's career
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud known for role as 'Fezco' dies
Mohamed Al-Fayed, billionaire former Harrods owner, dies at 94
Watch one of Paul Reuben's first interviews as himself
