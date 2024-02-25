Video Ad Feedback
Streep, Blunt, and Hathaway pay homage to 'The Devil Wears Prada' at SAG awards
Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway paid homage to their characters from "The Devil Wears Prada" while presenting the award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
00:51 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Streep, Blunt, and Hathaway pay homage to 'The Devil Wears Prada' at SAG awards
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What is Cushing syndrome and how does it affect Amy Schumer?
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I couldn't be more offended': Analyst reacts to Trump's comments about Black voters
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the swarm of mosquitoes taking over Buenos Aires
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New documentary reveals heartbreaking details about Wendy Williams' health
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment crew learns Odysseus spacecraft landed on the moon
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He needed a size 23 shoe. See who helped him find one
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dad's freshly shaved face sends kids into a tailspin in viral video
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter on potential risk factors for type of dementia Wendy Williams has
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I can never unsee this!': Olympian temporarily banned after donning mankini
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ziggy Marley shares his favorite memory of his father
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Zoo pulls 70 coins out of alligator's stomach
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who Bob Costas thinks has replaced Dallas Cowboys as America's team
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See former NFL player audition for 'American Idol', get golden ticket
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this financial writer fell victim to elaborate scam
05:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Where cinema royalty meets UK royalty. Check out the BAFTA awards
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN