Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, president of Bafta, arrives to attend the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Prince William arrives at 'British Oscars' without Kate
Prince William, Duke of Wales, arrived at the 2024 BAFTA awards solo while his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, still recovers from abdominal surgery.
00:24 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 17 videos
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, president of Bafta, arrives to attend the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Prince William arrives at 'British Oscars' without Kate
00:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hijacked truck thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Man takes off in stolen tow truck on highway. See what happens next
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jodie Foster Kali Reis 2.17 amanpour
Video Ad Feedback
'True Detective' star on working with Jodie Foster: It was like training with Mike Tyson
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
miami permission slip
Video Ad Feedback
See permission slip needed for some Miami students to read book by Black author
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rob reiner wtcw vpx
Video Ad Feedback
This famous movie had a 'tearjerking ending'. Here's how it could have been different
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SRK
Video Ad Feedback
Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he turned down Oscar-winning film
02:08
Now playing
- Source: World Governments Summit
Moose Chases Skiers 3
Video Ad Feedback
Skier records moose chasing him down ski slope
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Headbanging Horse 3
Video Ad Feedback
Headbanging horse goes viral for its love of metal music
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
surgical robot in space pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows surgeons remotely controlling robot to perform simulated surgery in space
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 28: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool /Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'This is about how they view their future': CNN reporter on Prince Harry and Meghan's new website
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mountain lion attacks dog
Video Ad Feedback
Mountain lion attacks dog in California backyard
02:05
Now playing
- Source: KCAL/KCBS
super bowl ad beyonce
Video Ad Feedback
Beyoncé announces music drop in Super Bowl ad
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kangaroo loose tampa florida lon orig na
Video Ad Feedback
See kangaroo on the loose in Tampa
00:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SUper Bowl ad 2024
Video Ad Feedback
From Oreos and Kardashians to Hellman's 'mayo cat': Watch the 2024 Super Bowl ads
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
los osos hs usher dance performance 1
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: This high school gave an Usher approved performance worthy of the Super Bowl
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
travis kelce and taylor swift
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement? Here's what Kelce's mom had to say
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wedding confession groom brother moos orig cprog vpx_00004509.png
Video Ad Feedback
'I was going to have to tell eventually': Best man confesses at brother's wedding
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN