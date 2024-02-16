rob reiner wtcw vpx
This famous movie had a 'tearjerking ending'. Here's how it could have been different
Actor and director Rob Reiner talks to CNN's Chris Wallace about changing the original ending of "When Harry Met Sally". Watch the full episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," streaming February 16 on Max.
