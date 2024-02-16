Video Ad Feedback
This famous movie had a 'tearjerking ending'. Here's how it could have been different
Actor and director Rob Reiner talks to CNN's Chris Wallace about changing the original ending of "When Harry Met Sally". Watch the full episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," streaming February 16 on Max.
00:53 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
This famous movie had a 'tearjerking ending'. Here's how it could have been different
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Skier records moose chasing him down ski slope
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Headbanging horse goes viral for its love of metal music
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows surgeons remotely controlling robot to perform simulated surgery in space
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is about how they view their future': CNN reporter on Prince Harry and Meghan's new website
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mountain lion attacks dog in California backyard
02:05
Now playing- Source: KCAL/KCBS
Video Ad Feedback
Beyoncé announces music drop in Super Bowl ad
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See kangaroo on the loose in Tampa
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From Oreos and Kardashians to Hellman's 'mayo cat': Watch the 2024 Super Bowl ads
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: This high school gave an Usher approved performance worthy of the Super Bowl
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement? Here's what Kelce's mom had to say
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I was going to have to tell eventually': Best man confesses at brother's wedding
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Surprised': George Lopez reacts to Trump's run for president in 2024
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment family of fallen firefighter hears his heart inside man he saved
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why customers are fighting over a $50 cup
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Toddler goes on adorable swearing spree in viral video
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN