Video Ad Feedback
Wedding speech by his brother leaves groom speechless
"I got in so much trouble for that!"... Confession by groom's brother during wedding speech leaves guests in stitches.
02:06 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Wedding speech by his brother leaves groom speechless
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hosts lose it when reporter accidentally slaps herself on live TV
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Marriage proposal video goes hilariously wrong thanks to wandering raccoon
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dog's owner risks her life trying to prevent dognapping
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tennis legend laughs off struggle to fit into expensive skirt
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What an idiot': Vandal gets dose of instant karma
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Catfight at a cat show as feline slaps judge. See the moment
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Family dinner goes viral after man mistakenly ordered 200 nuggets
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man's cold weather experiments go viral
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Rat hole' is Chicago's newest must-see sight
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
ER staff 'flabbergasted' over how doctor called it quits
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hulk's incredibly clumsy entrance scatters kids at birthday party
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Husky escaping pet shelter throws a party for one
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Polar bears go viral for diving skills
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's rough': Owners have to clean $4,000 cash eaten by their dog
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN