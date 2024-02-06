Video Ad Feedback
This song made Toby Keith a household name. Hear why he almost didn't release it
Country singer Toby Keith tells CNN the story behind his number one hit "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)" written after the September, 11, 2001 terrorists attacks on the United States.
02:06 - Source: CNN
