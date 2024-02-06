Video Ad Feedback
Analyst explains why Grammy performance struck a cord
CNN analyst Coleman Hughes tells CNN's Abby Phillip why he believes the Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman duet of "Fast Car" during the 2024 Grammy Awards was so widely praised.
01:22 - Source: CNN
