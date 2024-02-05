Video Ad Feedback
Watch Taylor Swift make Grammy history and surprise fans with announcement
Taylor Swift announced a new album during the Grammys and ended the night with an historic win. Swift won the album of the year award for "Midnights," becoming the first artist with four wins in the coveted category.
01:12 - Source: CNN
