Video Ad Feedback
From 'Rocky' to 'The Mandalorian': A look back on Carl Weathers' career
Carl Weathers, the long-time actor best known for his roles as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies as well as memorable roles in "Happy Gilmore" and "The Mandalorian", has passed away at age 76. CNN's Stephanie Elam reports.
02:33 - Source: CNN
People We've Lost 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
From 'Rocky' to 'The Mandalorian': A look back on Carl Weathers' career
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tom Smothers of the Smothers Brothers has died at 86
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Everything we know about death of 'Parasite' actor
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Inside TV producer Norman Lear's iconic life
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Sandra Day O'Connor thought of her reputation on the court
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Look back at the defining moments of Henry Kissinger's career
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dead at 96
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Suzanne Somers was more than just the star of 'Three's Company'
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Matthew Perry guest host for Piers Morgan in 2013
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back on Sen. Dianne Feinstein's legacy
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter,' dead at 82
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Bob Barker's career
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud known for role as 'Fezco' dies
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mohamed Al-Fayed, billionaire former Harrods owner, dies at 94
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch one of Paul Reuben's first interviews as himself
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN