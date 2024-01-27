Historian: There is no celebrity chef like Martha Stewart

US businesswoman Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6, 2023.
The CNN Original Series "The Many Lives of Martha Stewart" premieres Sunday at 9pm ET. The series traces Stewart's explosive rise to success, her staggering fall from grace and her momentous comeback to the limelight, establishing herself as one of the country's most fabled figures.
