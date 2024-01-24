Video Ad Feedback
How Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show' could impact the 2024 race
Jon Stewart is heading back to "The Daily Show." After almost a decade, the comedian will return to host the show each week on Mondays starting February 12, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced. CNN's Oliver Darcy reports.
