Video Ad Feedback
'Stunning turn of events': Legal analyst on Baldwin indictment
Actor Alec Baldwin has been indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on charges connected to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust, the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, new court documents show. CNN legal analyst Areva Martin reacts.
02:20 - Source: CNN
