This handout image courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released April 25, 2022 and part of the investigative files, shows actor Alec Baldwin being processed after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, October 21, 2021.
Video Ad Feedback
'Stunning turn of events': Legal analyst on Baldwin indictment
Actor Alec Baldwin has been indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on charges connected to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust, the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, new court documents show. CNN legal analyst Areva Martin reacts.
02:20 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
This handout image courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released April 25, 2022 and part of the investigative files, shows actor Alec Baldwin being processed after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, October 21, 2021.
Video Ad Feedback
'Stunning turn of events': Legal analyst on Baldwin indictment
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
conway carroll
Video Ad Feedback
'Flattered' and 'bizarre': George Conway on his name being mentioned in Trump case
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
truck in snow
Video Ad Feedback
See how extreme weather conditions are impacting citizens across the US
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pleitgen Adviivka 3 SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian troops
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. A grand jury today handed up an indictment naming former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Fani Willis spoke publicly about the attorney she hired. Hear what she said
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rosa Flores Eagle Pass vpx
Video Ad Feedback
New fencing and layers of razor wire: See what it's like along the Texas-Mexico border
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Ram mandir india
Video Ad Feedback
See why this long-anticipated temple has divided India
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump walsh split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'It's just too late': Ex-GOP congressman explains why Trump may be the only electable GOP candidate in 2024 race
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An Atlas Air cargo flight safely landed late Thursday, January 18, after an engine malfunctioned, according to the carrier.
Video Ad Feedback
'Oh my god, it's on fire!': Flames seen coming from a plane in the air
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mike lyons magic wall
Video Ad Feedback
Retired Army major lists two ways to take away military capabilities from Houthis
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rachael Gambino (left) and Danny Navarro (right) told CNN, during a kitchen table conversation in their homes, that headlines about a "good" US economy aren't matching up with their reality.
Video Ad Feedback
Struggling Millennial homeowner: I didn't need my degree
05:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Haley participates in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on January 18.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Haley says about Trump's 'temper tantrums'
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dc convenience fire
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows DC convenience store leveled after fiery explosion
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Merrick Garland Perez interview
Video Ad Feedback
Garland: Public interest requires 'speedy trial' in Trump election subversion case
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab kim jung un
Video Ad Feedback
Leading American nuclear scientist has a warning about Kim Jong Un
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Merrick Garland Perez interview
Video Ad Feedback
Garland on Uvalde: '18-year-old should not have a military grade weapon'
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN