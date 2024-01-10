Video Ad Feedback
Aaron Rodgers: I understand Jimmy Kimmel is upset about my comments
Aaron Rodgers returned to ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" after sparking controversy by suggesting late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's name might be among those listed in documents that identify Jeffrey Epstein's associates. The allegation was debunked as a conspiracy theory, yet Rodgers still declined to apologize to Kimmel for his remarks. CNN media analyst Sara Fischer weighs in on the continued feud.
02:08 - Source: CNN
