Jimmy Kimmel blasted Aaron Rodgers in monologue. Hear key moments
Jimmy Kimmel spent a good portion of his late show monologue addressing an unfounded allegation recently lodged against him by NFL star Aaron Rodgers relating to documents identifying associates of Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel says he has never met Epstein and the documents do not mention him.
