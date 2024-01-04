Video Ad Feedback
'It's rough': Owners have to clean $4,000 cash eaten by their dog
Goldendoodle diddles with bank withdrawal, eating $4,000! CNN's Jeanne Moos reports Cecil has an appetite for big bills.
02:07 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'It's rough': Owners have to clean $4,000 cash eaten by their dog
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cat takes exception to coyotes attacking the family dog
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What's happening?': Woman's sudsy toilet goes viral
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chihuahua's daring dash down New York City highway goes viral
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Grandpa's attempt to put baby to sleep goes hilariously wrong
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Holy cow, that's the dog': Missing pooch found 30 feet up a tree
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This homage to classic New York photo is not for the faint of heart
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Owner freaks out when all her chickens freeze simultaneously
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Surveillance video shows inflatable Santa pop as car drives by
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Don't worry, I've got them all out': Man diagnosed with spider eggs in toe
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch adorable baby giraffe's failed attempt at drinking water
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doorbell camera captures robot vacuum's escape
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dog sleeps it off at the vet after raiding owner's liquor
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Turkenheimer': PSA warning about turkey frying goes viral
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Travis Kelce releases new Christmas jingle
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN