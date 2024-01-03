Video Ad Feedback
Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Epstein remark
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel could be revealed as a Jeffrey Epstein associate. Kimmel responded to the unfounded remark by saying he had never met Epstein.
01:13 - Source: CNN
