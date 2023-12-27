Video Ad Feedback
Everything we know about death of 'Parasite' actor
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Academy Award-winning film "Parasite," has died in an apparent suicide. According to police, the 48-year-old had been under investigation for illegal drug use. CNN's Hanako Montgomery has more.
02:03 - Source: CNN
